Arts / Around the galleries

“ELECTRIFYING, vital and avant-garde”, influential Australian interior designer Marion Hall Best’s interior decorating schemes were unashamedly modern at a time when other interior designers preferred a subdued palette and period furniture. “Marion Hall Best: Interiors”, Canberra Museum and Gallery, March 23 to June 15.

IN a new exhibition curated by the ANU Heritage Unit, “Total Design: Derek Wrigley and the ANU Design Unit 1954-1977”, illustrates the timelessness in design espoused by architect Derek Wrigley and furniture-maker Fred Ward. Canberra Museum and Gallery, March 23 to June 15.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre has: David Jensz’s “Cosmic Speculations”, which involves the construction and fabrication of sculptural objects that reflect on the patterns that underpin the intricacy of life; “Occupy” a “living studio” by S.A. Adair; and “Land: Place: Site (variation one)” by Wendy Teakel, reminder of the agricultural heritage of Australia. At Belconnen Arts Centre, Emu Ridge, March 22 to April 28.

TEXTILE artist and experimenter Jennifer Robertson continues her exploration of materials in the new exhibition “textili geologia et marinus”. Opening by Prof Chris McAuliffe from the ANU School of Art & Design, at the CSIRO Discovery Gallery, North Science Road, Acton, 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 20. All welcome. The exhibition continues until Thursday, May 2, 9am to 4.30pm.

FORM Gallery in Queanbeyan has two new exhibitions by Jo Hollier and Ellen Bennet, both of whom are responding to the title “Collection and Obsession”. Official opening at 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan, 6pm, Wednesday, March 20. All welcome, then the show runs until April 7.

“STROMLO Ghosts”, a new exhibition by Canberra mixed media artist Karyn Fearnside draws on the artist’s childhood growing up in the forestry settlement next to Duffy. The nearby Stromlo Observatory was a constant in her childhood and is a site rich with association and family meaning. At The Q exhibition space, 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday and then 10am-2pm, Saturday, until March 30.

IVY Hill Gallery, courtesy of King Street Gallery on William, presents a small collection of Lucy Culliton’s flower paintings, while “Red Rain: one month at Fowlers Gap” tells the story of Deb Johansen and Lynne Flemon’s journey to the far west of NSW. At 1795 Tathra Bermagui Road, Wapengo, 10am to 5pm, Thursday to Sunday, March 21 to April 28. Meet the artists for drinks from 6pm on Saturday, March 23. All welcome.

ACT artist “Shags” distils her life into a book title for each year, which allude to bigger stories… “we all just fill in the gaps”. The exhibition is a lifelong, non-figurative, self-portrait using index cards and the Dewey Decimal Classification System. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka, 11am to 5pm, Friday to Sunday until March 31.

PETA Kruger uses the strong graphic and illustrative aspects in her designs for pendants from her training as a graphic designer. Bilk Gallery is showing her new collection at 12 Palmerston Lane, Manuka.

MEGALO International Artist in Residence, Rachel Duckhouse from Scotland, will give a talk and demo at 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 2pm, Saturday, March 16. All welcome.

“MĀORI Markings: Tā Moko” will explore the unique Māori tradition from its origin in the legend of Mataora and Niwareka and the earliest European records of the practice to its contemporary resurgence. Artists from Toi Māori Aotearoa in New Zealand will introduce NGA visitors to the practice and philosophy during a live demonstration of Tā Moko, at the National Gallery of Australia, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Saturday, March 23. All welcome. The exhibition then runs until August 25.

NANCY Sever is marking Warmun Art Centre’s 21st anniversary with an exhibition of the work of senior artists, including Gordon Barney, Tommy Carroll, Mabel Juli, Peggy Patrick, Rusty Peters and Shirley, along with mid-career and emerging artists Charlene Carrington, Tracey Ramsay, Lindsay Malay and Beryline Mung. Nancy Sever Gallery, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, March 20 to April 28.

CRAFT ACT: Craft + Design Centre is exhibiting “Cupped Hands” by Vicky Shukuroglou and Simon Cottrell, which is a result of their 2018 Artist-in-Residence at the Botanic Gardens and at the Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage in Namadgi National Park. It’s also exhibiting “I thought I heard a bird”, by Ashley Eriksmoen, Fernando do Campo, Joyce Hwang, Madeleine Kelly, Patsy Hely and Raquel Ormella, considers everyday interactions with urban birds. There’s a floor talk at 1pm, Saturday, March 23, but the exhibitions officially open at Craft ACT: Craft + Design Centre, Level 2, North Building, Civic Square, 6pm, Thursday, March 21. Al welcome.

M16 Artspace has five new exhibitions: “Activity Centres” by Skye Jamieson and Kendall Manz; “Many Streams”; “Through a glass, darkly” by Emilio Cresciani; “Uncovering Mount Taylor” by Julie Goodwin; and in Chutespace Sharon Peoples is exhibiting. Opening at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, 6pm, Thursday, March 21. All welcome.

“WHAT Remains”, by Michelle Day, consists of two installations that capture fragments of Day’s real and imagined sensory experience of human presence in vacated spaces such as what remains of a person when they leave a room. ANCA Gallery, Rosevear Place, Dickson, opens 6pm, Wednesday, March 20. All welcome then the exhibition runs until April 7.

BELCONNEN Community Gallery’s open call exhibition for Seniors Week, is mixed media show by artists aged 55 and over. At Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, until April 5. Opening celebration, 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 20. All welcome.

BEAVER Galleries have as follows: Alex Asch’s assemblages, “On the horizon”; and Kati Thamo’s prints, “Another language”. Opening at 81 Denison Street, Deakin, all welcome, 6pm, Thursday, March 21 then the exhibitions run 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday until April 7.