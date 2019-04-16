Arts / Around the galleries

By
Helen Musa
-
“French collection” by Nicola Dickson

INSPIRED by the ethereal presence of footsteps in Empress Joséphine’s Château de Malmaison, Nicola Dickson uses white porcelain clay to represent the slippery sense of past stories in “French collection”. Outside gallery four, Canberra Museum and Gallery, Civic Square, until August 10.

Pendants by Melissa Cameron

JEWELLER Melissa Cameron creates her “Gothic Window” pendants and “One Design” pendants and brooches by saw-piercing recycled objects by hand, laser-cutting titanium and stainless steel and thin pressing tin in many patterns or motifs. At Bilk Gallery, 12 Palmerston Lane, Manuka. Bilk will be closed over the Easter long weekend, April 19- 22, and on ANZAC Day.

“Tiri Sisters – Three Sisters” by Ellarose Savage. Photo: Lynnette Griffiths, Erub Arts.

“BERDER. Gaba. Urrknga. Wantja”, depict a range of narratives, stories of adaptation, social shifts and connection to place in works from Erub Arts, Girringun Aboriginal Art Centre, Hermannsburg Potters and Ernabella Arts. Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon, 11am to 6.30pm until June 1.

MOTIVATED by the physical and mental deterioration of her ninety-three-year-old grandma, Violet or “Gra” for short, artist Holly Murney explores the themes of conservation, preservation and remembrance in “A Twentieth Century Woman”. By using the photographic image in conjunction with segmented audio, she has been able to create a multimedia series that not only investigates the cognitive memories of elderly women but documents their individual experiences for future posterity. At Cox Architecture, 1/19 Eastlake Parade, Kingston, until May 17. All welcome.

Raquel Ormella in her ANCA studio. Photo: Andy Mullens.

TWO new exhibitions, Raquel Ormella’s “I Hope You Get This” and Elizabeth Cross’ “Arborescent Drawings”, will be launched by poet Eileen Chong at ANU Drill Gallery, Kingsley Street, Acton, 6pm this Thursday, April 18. The exhibitions run 10am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until June 9. 

Janita Byrne in her studio

BRAIDWOOD artist and educator Janita Byrne has produced a body of work inspired by the High Country of NSW and the ACT. She is captivated by this landscape of granite and snow, as well as the patterns produced by the snow gums of the ridges and valleys. Byrne will be exhibiting in Canberra at the Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre Gallery, Clunies Ross Street, from 9.30am to 4.30pm until May 12. She will donate 20 per cent of all artwork sales equally between the ANBG and the Native Animal Rescue Group Inc.

“Share”, by Tanya McArthur, 2018. Stoneware, porcelain, glaze, dimensions variable. Photo: Andrew Sikorski

CANBERRA Potters’ 2019 Emerging Artist Support Scheme exhibition features the work of 2018 ANU School of Art and Design graduates Naomi Eburn, Katrina Leske and Tanya McArthur. Each of these emerging artists has a distinct style exploring materiality and process through wheel-thrown, altered and atmospheric-fired ceramic works. Ceramicist Cathy Franzi will open the exhibtion at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 6pm, Thursday, April 18. All welcome. The exhibition continues 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until May 12.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery will be closed to the public on Good Friday, April 19 and Anzac Day, Thursday, April 25, but will open at 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, for the “Megalo Gallery + Emporium”, 9.30am-5pm, Saturday, April 20, all welcome.

‘Dressmaker’ gowns by Marion Boyce

CURATED by designer Marion Boyce, “The Dressmaker” Costume Exhibition is at the National Film and Sound Archive from April 18 to August 18. Bookings at nfsa.gov.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT Labor looks at banning coffee cups
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply