Arts / Around the galleries

INSPIRED by the ethereal presence of footsteps in Empress Joséphine’s Château de Malmaison, Nicola Dickson uses white porcelain clay to represent the slippery sense of past stories in “French collection”. Outside gallery four, Canberra Museum and Gallery, Civic Square, until August 10.

JEWELLER Melissa Cameron creates her “Gothic Window” pendants and “One Design” pendants and brooches by saw-piercing recycled objects by hand, laser-cutting titanium and stainless steel and thin pressing tin in many patterns or motifs. At Bilk Gallery, 12 Palmerston Lane, Manuka. Bilk will be closed over the Easter long weekend, April 19- 22, and on ANZAC Day.

“BERDER. Gaba. Urrknga. Wantja”, depict a range of narratives, stories of adaptation, social shifts and connection to place in works from Erub Arts, Girringun Aboriginal Art Centre, Hermannsburg Potters and Ernabella Arts. Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon, 11am to 6.30pm until June 1.

MOTIVATED by the physical and mental deterioration of her ninety-three-year-old grandma, Violet or “Gra” for short, artist Holly Murney explores the themes of conservation, preservation and remembrance in “A Twentieth Century Woman”. By using the photographic image in conjunction with segmented audio, she has been able to create a multimedia series that not only investigates the cognitive memories of elderly women but documents their individual experiences for future posterity. At Cox Architecture, 1/19 Eastlake Parade, Kingston, until May 17. All welcome.

TWO new exhibitions, Raquel Ormella’s “I Hope You Get This” and Elizabeth Cross’ “Arborescent Drawings”, will be launched by poet Eileen Chong at ANU Drill Gallery, Kingsley Street, Acton, 6pm this Thursday, April 18. The exhibitions run 10am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until June 9.

BRAIDWOOD artist and educator Janita Byrne has produced a body of work inspired by the High Country of NSW and the ACT. She is captivated by this landscape of granite and snow, as well as the patterns produced by the snow gums of the ridges and valleys. Byrne will be exhibiting in Canberra at the Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre Gallery, Clunies Ross Street, from 9.30am to 4.30pm until May 12. She will donate 20 per cent of all artwork sales equally between the ANBG and the Native Animal Rescue Group Inc.

CANBERRA Potters’ 2019 Emerging Artist Support Scheme exhibition features the work of 2018 ANU School of Art and Design graduates Naomi Eburn, Katrina Leske and Tanya McArthur. Each of these emerging artists has a distinct style exploring materiality and process through wheel-thrown, altered and atmospheric-fired ceramic works. Ceramicist Cathy Franzi will open the exhibtion at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 6pm, Thursday, April 18. All welcome. The exhibition continues 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until May 12.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery will be closed to the public on Good Friday, April 19 and Anzac Day, Thursday, April 25, but will open at 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, for the “Megalo Gallery + Emporium”, 9.30am-5pm, Saturday, April 20, all welcome.

CURATED by designer Marion Boyce, “The Dressmaker” Costume Exhibition is at the National Film and Sound Archive from April 18 to August 18. Bookings at nfsa.gov.au