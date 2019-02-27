Arts / Exhibition celebrates 60 years of Mr Squiggle

A NEW exhibition, “Mr Squiggle the Man from the Moon: Celebrating 60 years of Mr Squiggle and his creator Norman Hetherington”, was launched this morning (February 27) at the Royal Australian Mint.



Rebecca Hetherington, daughter of Mr Squiggle creator Norman Hetherington, and Mint CEO Ross MacDiarmid were on hand to unveil the exhibition of the late Mr Hetherington’s work, including a display of puppets of Mr Squiggle and his friends as depicted on the Mint’s recently-released limited edition commemorative coins in collaboration with Woolworths.

The exhibition includes children’s letters to Mr Squiggle, script books, original artwork and a portrait loaned from the National Portrait Gallery, “Norman Hetherington OAM (and friends)” by artist Kate Rae.

“The exhibition showcases one of the most loved and longest running Australian children’s programs, honouring Norman Hetherington, the brilliant man behind the iconic puppets and television series,” MacDiarmid said.

Ms Hetherington, who was also the host of the famous television series said: “There’s a lot to choose from, as my father liked to keep things but I think the Mint has chosen some gems to be part of this exhibition.”

Earlier this month, as we reported, there was a staggered release of four $2 commemorative coin designs through their registers nationwide portraying Mr Squiggle and his friends Gus the Snail, Bill the Steam Shovel and Blackboard.

A limited release of a collectable coin album ($15 RRP) is available and in addition to the four $2 coins, it includes two $1 coins and a special 1 cent coin.

“Mr Squiggle the Man from the Moon: Celebrating 60 years of Mr Squiggle and his creator Norman Hetherington”, Royal Australian Mint, Denison Street Deakin, 8.30am-5pm, Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, from February 28 to July 28.