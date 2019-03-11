A matter of trust for funny Frankie

LOCAL comedian Frankie McNair is staging her first solo show, “Frantasia”, at the Canberra Comedy Festival, running from March 18-24 all around town. McNair, who performed at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival as part of “Act Like a Lady”, will be seen standing on a magic carpet asking the audience: “Do you trust me?” At The Street Theatre, Thursday, March 21. Book at canberracomedyfestival.com.au

CANBERRA muso Dan Kirklandd is showcasing his new single, “Impulse”, in a one-off show featuring a line-up of local musicians and fine artists. A former cello player, Kirklandd’s show, “Impulse: An Experience in Light & Sound”, is at Mr Wolf, 122 Alinga Street, Civic, Saturday March 23. Book at moshtix.com.au

THE figures are in and Lakespeare II, “Twelfth Night”, saw audiences build to an incredible 2000 for the final show on the Patrick White Lawns. Public donations reached about $17,000, not quite enough to cover costs. Any ideas about how to bring in additional sponsorship for 2020, including naming-rights sponsorship, to lakespeareis@gmail.com and further donations to facebook.com/lakespeare

THE new Tasmanian baroque group, Van Diemen’s Band, will be here for the first time with “Breathtaking”, featuring American-born cornettist Bruce Dickey, and Czech soprano Hana Blažiková producing, they say, “a sound both unearthly and unnervingly human”. At Wesley Music Centre, Canberra, 3pm, Sunday, March 17. Book at vandiemensband.com or at the door.

TEXTILE artist and experimenter Jennifer Robertson continues her exploration of materials in the new exhibition, “textili geologia et marinus”. All welcome when Prof Chris McAuliffe, of the ANU School of Art & Design, opens the show at the CSIRO Discovery Gallery, North Science Road, Acton at 5.30pm, Wednesday, March 20. The exhibition continues until May 2.

CANBERRA Bach Ensemble choir, baroque orchestra and soloists, will present Bach’s “Agnus Dei” Cantatas, BWV 22, 23, 127 and the Mass in F Major, BWV 233 in a concert conducted by Andrew Koll, with the orchestra led by Leanne Bear at St Christopher’s Cathedral, Manuka, 8pm, March 23 and 2.30pm, March 24. Book at trybooking.com

M16 Artspace’s “Art Roadshow” on Monday, March 18 is a bit like that well-known TV show, only it’s live. Ten items will be selected, displayed and discussed over drinks with certified fine art and antiques valuer Andrew Whitehead, who will take guests on a tour of the selected items. Book at eventbrite.com.au