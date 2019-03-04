Arts in the City / Dalman’s positive look at the aged woman

ELIZABETH Cameron Dalman, 2015 “CityNews” Canberra Artist of the Year, who has been dancing around the world with Irish choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan’s wild take on “Swan Lake”, is home on the lake bed at “Mirramu” near Bungendore. She’s experimenting with a rare, positive presentation of the aged woman in a performance called “Crone”. It’s directed by former Canberra theatre luminary Kenneth Spiteri, who left town to train at L’Ecole Internationale Jacques Lecoq and the WIW Akademie, Berlin. More on this as the show develops.

THE “Australian Book Review” magazine reports that ACT poet John Foulcher is on the shortlist for the $8500 Peter Porter Poetry Prize, for which 900 poems were received. Foulcher has written 11 books of poetry. The winner will be announced in Melbourne on March 18.

BRITISH cellist Natalie Clein will be here for Musica Viva. Performing with Russian pianist Katya Apekisheva, the pair will showcase the pinnacles of their repertoire in a program ranging from Vaughan Williams to a new work by former ANU lecturer and composer Natalie Williams. At Llewellyn Hall, March 14. Book at musicaviva.com.au

PROFESSIONAL violinist and Canberra’s manager for Musica Viva, Isobel Ferrier, is transfering to Brisbane to take up the role of Queensland state manager. The Canberra job will be advertised soon.

CANBERRANS have been clawing for tickets to the coming solo show by musician, comedian, actor, writer and composer, Tim Minchin, so the Canberra Theatre has put on extra performances. March 13-16, book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

“THE Other Art Fair”, backed by Saatchi Art, is staging an event at Australian Technology Park in Sydney from March 14-17 presenting work from 120 independent artists from across the globe. “CityNews” music writer and photographer Judith Crispin will be one of them.

THE 2019 River of Art in Eurobodalla is inviting South Coast artists to enter their work in this year’s festival art prize to be announced on the eve of the festival’s opening, Thursday, May 16, with a first prize of $2000. Entries to riverofart.com.au by 11.59pm, Saturday, April 20.