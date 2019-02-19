Arts in the City / The funny side of senior moments

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Among arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly sweep of the arts in Canberra is news of a comedy looking at the funny side of senior moments

THE comedy revue, “Senior Moments” by and about performers who are old enough to know better, is enjoying a reprise tour, with a cast headed up by “seniors” John Wood, Max Gillies, Benita Collings, with Geoff Harvey at the piano. At The Playhouse, March 8-9. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

THE Australian String Quartet will perform works inspired by Joseph Haydn’s pet parrot – Haydn’s own string quartet op 33 no 3, “The Bird” and Swiss composer Helena Winkelman’s quartet, “Papa Haydn’s Parrot,” along with Sibelius’ “Intimate Voices” at Gandel Hall, NGA, 2pm, Sunday, February 24. Book at asq.com.au

After six, action-packed years of excitement working for the Canberra Centenary, Canberra Glassworks and the NGA, arts identity Bev Growden is off to Sydney next month to become the new executive director of Shaun Parker and Company. Growden originally comes out of the theatre, so it will be familiar territory.

The Song Company presents “Treble Helix Unlocked” featuring the original musical notation of the 500-year-old “Eton Choirbook”. At Wesley Uniting Church, 7.30pm, Friday, March 1. Book at song.company

FOR three nights (March 1-3), Haig Park will be transformed into a giant outdoor cinema for the inaugural Haig Park Pickture Festival, directed by Yanni Pounartzis and Alice Taylor. Billed as “more fun than highbrow”, it will have three cinema screens showing “retro-fun classics” such as Woody Allen’s “Purple Rose of Cairo”, Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” and Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands”. Book at eventbrite.com.au

“DEAD Cat Bounce” is the latest zany comedy by Canberra-raised playwright Mary Rachel Brown. This year’s first main season play for Griffin Theatre, it depicts a “ménage-à-quatre” centring on writer Gabe, his younger girlfriend, his ex-girlfriend and her confused partner. At SBW Stables Theatre, Kings Cross, until April 6. Book at griffintheatre.com.au

THE popular sculpture exhibition held annually at Rookwood Cemetery where many Canberrans have exhibited, has a new name, “HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures”. Now in its 11th year, it has a new curator, Kath Fries, and new categories, including film. Submissions to hiddeninrookwood.com.au before March 25.

PIANIST Kathryn Selby has moved her Selby & Friends’ concerts “to a new home in Canberra – the beautiful Llewellyn Hall in chamber music mode.” They’ll be there, Thursday, February 28. Book at selbyandfriends.com.au