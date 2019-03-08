Arts / Kambri precinct ‘enlightened’

THE centre of ANU’s new Kambri precinct has been “enlightened” with a giant inflatable installation called “Live for Love” – and students can unwind on beanbags

According to the ANU, the installation’s message of love and inclusivity “continues in Kambri’s spirit as a communal meeting place, inviting the Canberra community to come together and celebrate the wide array of culture on offer.”

“Live for Love is” one of three artworks created by Goldberg Aberline Studio in Chippendale, Sydney, for Enlighten, and is based on a similar work they created for the 40th anniversary of Sydney’s Mardi Gras last year – “40 years of Love”.

“Live for Love is a statement about love,” Maurice Goldberg said.

“We wanted to create a work that is about young love, old love, gay love, straight love, and any other love you can imagine or want in your life.”

Of special interest to Canberra readers is that Goldberg’s business partner, Matthew Aberline, was raised in Canberra’s theatre scene, where he because known for his hi wildly extravagant costumes before leaving to study at the Australia Film Television and Radio School, later working for two decades designing and manufacturing for film and theatre.

-Advertisement-

“Live for Love”, University Avenue at Kambri as part of Enlighten Festival, until March 17.