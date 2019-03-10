Arts / Kids’ group turns 50 years young

CANBERRA’S Young Music Society is turning 50 and its director-manager, the composer Stephen Leek, is cooking up a rare feast to mark the years of inspired music-making.

Founded in 1969 by Judith Clingan, who’ll be playing at the celebration with a group of students from the society’s 2019 Summer Music School, the gala event will be open to the public as well as to past and present members and alumni. Children are especially encouraged to attend.

Noted tenor Christopher Lincoln Bogg, who was a student at the very first YMS event as a nine year old, will sing a selection of favourites from the musical and light opera repertoire.

Other performers include the Canberra Burns Club Pipe Band, the In Full Swing Big Band, the Take No Prisoners band, pianist Maxim Summersby-Mitchell, music educator Jim Sharrock, flautist Kiri Sollis, jazz artist Alex Wanjura and awarded Australian composer, arranger and performer Padma Newsome.

Aiming to provide access, education, artistry, inclusion, excellence and enjoyment to the young people of Canberra, the society has been backed by Canberra’s dedicated community of supporter-teachers, many of whom, including Katherine Wilkinson, Anna Johnstone, Owen Elliott and Ethan McAlister, grew up in the ranks of YMS and will perform. The YMS’s new patron, broadcaster, conductor and educator Graham Abbott, will be on hand to inspire the crowd.

Leek is proud of the YMS’s survival as a self-funded, community-based organisation and says: “This celebration truly spans 50 years of inspiring young Canberrans through music across the decades. “

Young Music Society 50th gala afternoon, Albert Hall, 2pm, Sunday March 17. Book at 6258 0200 or at the door.