Arts / Renowned calligrapher comes to the Arboretum

By
Helen Musa
-

CELEBRATED Japanese calligrapher Tairiku Teshima is in town to exhibit his works at the National Arboretum.

Tairiku Teshima

Organised by the International Art Foundation and sponsored by the Embassy of Japan, the exhibition, “One”, showcases a modern form of symbolic calligraphy called shõsho – a dynamic modern art that uses limited characters and brushstrokes.

Tenth eight ink on paper works reflecting nature, creation and beauty, will be displayed alongside bonsai and the season will include calligraphy workshops.

“I believe that, in essence, calligraphy can be as diverse as people are,” the artist says.

Born in busy Shibuya, Tokyo, Teshima is the son of a traditional Japanese calligrapher but has established his own contemporary style. He is now a visiting professor at the College of Fine Arts, Shanghai University, director of the Japan Calligraphy Technical School, and president of the Ho-unkai Calligraphy Association.

A work by Tairiku Teshima

In 2009, he received the Princess Takamado Prize, awarded to artists who promote exchange and dialogue between cultures by calligraphy and in 2016 the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation Prize.

-Advertisement-

He has exhibited in Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. As well as Shanghai, New York, London and Paris, where he was presented with the Médaille du Rayonnement Culturel by the Renaissance Française.

“One”, calligraphy works by Tairiku Teshima, Village Centre, National Arboretum, March 8-31. Official launch, 3pm-4pm, March 9. All welcome.

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleReview / Burton’s performance anything but ‘Unbecoming’
Next articleSocials / At an Argentinian wine tasting, Red Hill
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply