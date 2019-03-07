Arts / Renowned calligrapher comes to the Arboretum

CELEBRATED Japanese calligrapher Tairiku Teshima is in town to exhibit his works at the National Arboretum.

Organised by the International Art Foundation and sponsored by the Embassy of Japan, the exhibition, “One”, showcases a modern form of symbolic calligraphy called shõsho – a dynamic modern art that uses limited characters and brushstrokes.

Tenth eight ink on paper works reflecting nature, creation and beauty, will be displayed alongside bonsai and the season will include calligraphy workshops.

“I believe that, in essence, calligraphy can be as diverse as people are,” the artist says.

Born in busy Shibuya, Tokyo, Teshima is the son of a traditional Japanese calligrapher but has established his own contemporary style. He is now a visiting professor at the College of Fine Arts, Shanghai University, director of the Japan Calligraphy Technical School, and president of the Ho-unkai Calligraphy Association.

In 2009, he received the Princess Takamado Prize, awarded to artists who promote exchange and dialogue between cultures by calligraphy and in 2016 the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation Prize.

He has exhibited in Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. As well as Shanghai, New York, London and Paris, where he was presented with the Médaille du Rayonnement Culturel by the Renaissance Française.

“One”, calligraphy works by Tairiku Teshima, Village Centre, National Arboretum, March 8-31. Official launch, 3pm-4pm, March 9. All welcome.