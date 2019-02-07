Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JAZZ vocalist, composer and trumpeter, Vince Jones, is making a rare appearance in the new upstairs performance room at the Royal Hotel Queanbeyan, 6.30pm (dinner) for 7pm on Friday, February 8. Bookings to oztix.com.au

FINUCANE & Smith’s “Dance Hall” features provocateur Moira Finucane and her gang of “glamazons” in an extravaganza set on the Playhouse stage, now completely reimagined into a flat floor club. Patrons are warned that the 9.30pm shows on Friday and Saturday feature more risqué material. At the Playhouse, February, 7-9, bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

MUSE Café has author Shaun Crowe in conversation with Chris Wallace about the shift in progressive politics in “Whitlam’s Children?”, East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, February 10, bookings to musecanberra.com.au

CANBERRA rockers Hands like Houses – Trenton Woodley (vocals), Alexander Pearson (guitar), Joel Tyrrell (bass), Matt Cooper (guitar) and Matthew Parkitny (drums) – will be in town for O-Week with Ocean Grove, Endless Heights and RedHook. At UC Refectory, Building 1, Level B, Bruce, 7pm, Friday, February 8. Bookings to oztix.com.au

“PETER Pan goes Wrong”, is exactly what the title suggests. This hilarious farce will be at Canberra Theatre, from February 6-10, bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

RICHARD Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir in an “ethereal and otherworldly” celebration of JS Bach and Arvo Pärt, with a little Sculthorpe and Grigorjeva to complete the impression. Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, February 8, bookings aco.com.au or 1800 444444.

“VINCENT van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing” is a new documentary directed by Australian director David Bickerstaff. The film travels through Europe to the locations where Van Gogh worked and behind the scenes at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. At Dendy cinema from February 7, bookings to dendy.com.au

MELBOURNE jazz duo Kimba and Ryan will be in town with their “Vintage Jukebox Tour” at The Street, 7.30pm, Saturday, February 9, bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE Necks are back from touring the UK and Europe and will perform their “Body” album launch at The Street Theatre, 8pm, Saturday, January 9, bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

LEWIS Florez Duo, Brandon Lewis and Alejandro Florez, come to Canberra for the first time bringing their blend of flamenco, Latin jazz and Spanish guitar musicianship. At The Courtyard studio, 7.30pm, Thursday, February 7, bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

PADMA Menon will offer free “come and try” workshops for her next series of dance and contemplation classes in two separate sessions on February 12 and 16 in Kingston. They will focus on the popular Indian deity Ganesha. Bookings essential at info@movingarchetypes.com.au or 0447 643646.