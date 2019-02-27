Arts / What’s on this weekend?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“MUSIC by the River” is a free concert of orchestral classics including Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro Overture”, Handel’s “Queen of Sheba” from “Solomon” and Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides”, performed by the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, in the Queen Elizabeth II Park on the banks of the Queanbeyan River, 6pm, Saturday, March 2. All welcome.

PADMA Menon presents a dance and lecture called “Indian Dance, the Agama Traditions and Direct Experience as Knowledge”, for the Canberra Jung Society, MacKillop Centre, 50 Archibald Street, Lyneham, 8pm, Friday, March 1. Bookings to canberrajungsociety.org.au or at the door.

ONE of the top male vocalists and songwriters of his generation, Rufus Wainwright, brings his “All These Poses” show to Canberra, with experimental jazz-pop artist Rachel Eckroth supporting. The Playhouse, 8pm this Thursday February 28, Bookings to canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Ntaria Choir, from Hermannsburg, Northern Territory, will be a highlight of the 2019 Canberra International Music Festival in May and the documentary following them as they take their Arrernte-language Bach chorales from the Central Desert to Germany and back. “The Song Keepers” will be screening at the National Film and Sound Archive, 4.45pm, Saturday, March 2. Bookings to cimf.org.au

THE Manhattan Transfer will be performing hits such as “Birdland”, “Route 66” and “The Boy from New York City” at Canberra Southern Cross Club, Woden, Friday, March 1. Bookings to cscc.com.au or 6283 7200.

COOMA author Rowena Evans, is launching her young adult novel (for readers from 12 to adult) “Switch”, at Snowy Monaro Regional Library, Vale Street, Cooma, 11.30am, Saturday, March 2. All welcome. The book continues the adventures of characters Ivan, Cassie, Reenie, Wilfred and Cal in Cooma, the Monaro and Canberra.

THE Song Company presents “Treble Helix Unlocked”, featuring the original musical notation of the 500-year-old Eton Choirbook. At Wesley Uniting Church, 7.30pm, Friday, March 1. Bookings to the.song.company

FOR three nights Haig Park will be transformed into a giant outdoor cinema for the inaugural “Haig Park Pickture Festival”, directed by Yanni Pounartzis and Alice Taylor. Billed as “more fun than highbrow”, it will have three cinema screens showing “retro-fun classics” like Woody Allen’s “Purple Rose of Cairo”, Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” and Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands”. March 1-3. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

PIANIST Kathryn Selby’s Selby & Friends first concert for 2019 will be at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm Thursday, February 28. Bookings to selbyandfriends.com.au

IRISH-Australian actor Christopher Samuel Carroll is performing his one man show “Icarus”, a modern story about an ordinary man whose life is thrown into turmoil and he looks for a means of escape, at The Street Theatre, until March 3. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE five-piece Alma Orquestra plans to transport Smith’s to Lisbon with Fado and folkloric songs of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as music from Portuguese-speaking nations of Cape Verde, Angola and Brazil. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 3.30pm Sunday, March 3. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

THE National Film & Sound Archive of Australia’s “Vinyl Lounge” is where vinyl lovers can bring their favourite records and share music stories. At NFSA Theatrette, 5.30pm-7pm, Friday, March 1. All welcome.

DARREN Coggan’s new show “Like a Rhinestone Cowboy – The Best of Glen Campbell” is coming to The Q, Queanbeyan, 2pm, Saturday March 2. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

“UP-OPPING@LIMESTONE” is billed by its organisers as “so much more than an op shop” and “a really great place to hang out”, with musical entertainment and things to buy. 82 Limestone Avenue, Ainslie, 10am to 2pm. All welcome.

THE Sharon Shannon Band, with famed Irish traditional musician, Susan O’Neill, will be at Ainslie Arts Centre’s Main Hall, Elouera Street, Braddon, 7.30pm, Thursday, February 28. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

VICTORIAN muso Shane Howard, famous for songs like “Let the Franklin Flow”, will be in Braidwood with his trio to perform numbers from his 13th album, “Deeper South”. At National Theatre in Braidwood, 7.30pm, Friday, March 1. Bookings to circlemusic.iwannaticket.com.au

MARGARET Wright’s National Eight Foot Pitch Recorder Orchestra for the larger and deeper recorders will see more than 57 recorder players here for NEFPRO ’19, Hall 1, Woden Seniors Club, Corinna Street, Phillip, from 10am to 4pm, Sunday, March 3. Bookings and details to u3acanberra.org.au

THE first session of Poetry at Manning Clark House will feature Canberra poets Kathy Kituai and John Foulcher, 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm for 7.30pm, Thursday, February 28. Tickets at door.

ANU Honours graduate in piano, Lucus Allerton, is taking a look into childhood in a concert for grownups, built around Robert Schumann’s “Scenes from Childhood”, Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3.30pm, Sunday, March 3. Bookings to trybooking.com

LIMESTONE Consort are performing a concert of trio sonatas this Sunday, 2pm, at St Paul’s, Manuka. Exit by donation.

CANBERRA “Duo Merindah”, classical guitarist Minh Lo Huang and flautist Teresa Rabe, will be performing “Songs and Dances” in St Andrews Anglican Church, Braidwood, 2pm, Sunday, March 3. It’s part of the St Andrew’s Autumn Concert Series.