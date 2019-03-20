Arts / What’s on this weekend?

LOCAL comedian Frankie McNair is staging her first ever solo show “Frantasia” at the Canberra Comedy Festival, now running all around town until March 24. It’ll be at the Street Theatre at 8.15pm, Thursday, March 21. Bookings to canberracomedyfestival.com.au

MEANTIME at Street One, Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan hit out at the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions and frustrations in “Women Like Us”. At the Street Theatre, 7pm, Thursday, March 21. Bookings to canberracomedyfestival.com.au

THE Australian Institute of Architects tells “CityNews” that Ric Thorp (New Parliament House architect with Mitchell Giurgola Thorp) and Helen Pitt (author of the book, “The House”) will be talking about the stories, which haven’t been told, about the design and construction of New Parliament House and Sydney Opera House. In the common room, University House, ANU, 5pm-7.30pm, March 25. Tickets at the door.

CANBERRA muso Dan Kirklandd is showcasing his new single “Impulse”, in a one-off show featuring a local line-up of Canberra musicians and fine artists. As a former cello player, Kirklandd is also an Australian artist-ambassador for “Global Citizen”. “Impulse: An Experience in Light & Sound”, at Mr Wolf, 122 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, Saturday, March 23. Bookings to moshtix.com.au

CANBERRA Sinfonia joins with Luminescence Chamber Singers to present an evening performing “Adam’s Lament” by Arvo Part and “Last Verses” by Dan Walker. Wesley Uniting Church, 20-22 National Circuit, Forrest, 7.30pm, Saturday, March 23.

“AN Intimate Evening with Ronn Moss” features songs and stories from the 30-year career of the US band player known for his number one worldwide hit with “Baby Come Back” and 25-year career with “The Bold and the Beautiful”. At Southern Cross Club, Woden, Thursday, March 21. Bookings to 6283 7200.

STRANGE Weather Gospel Choir and the Canberra Chordsmen present “Back to the Sixties”, a trip in song through the 1960s. Songs will include “Hello Mary Lou”, “All You Need Is Love”, “Blowin’ in the Wind”, “I Say a Little Prayer” and many more. Gungahlin College Theatre, 23 Gozzard Street (free parking via The Valley Avenue), Gungahlin, 7pm, Saturday, March 23. Bookings to trybooking.com

“SUPER Rats”, so musician Tim Meyen tells “CityNews”, is Canberra’s only Romanian folk music band, and it will perform exciting, wryly humorous, honest and fascinating music derived from the ghettos of Bucharest. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, Saturday, March 23. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

CANBERRA Bach Ensemble, choir, baroque orchestra and soloists, will present Bach’s “Agnus Dei” Cantatas, BWV 22, 23, 127 and the Mass in F Major, BWV 233, in a concert conducted by Andrew Koll, with the orchestra led by Leanne Bear. St Christopher’s Cathedral, Manuka, 8pm, March 23 and 2.30pm, March 24. Bookings to trybooking.com

THIS Friday across the world over a hundred groups will be reading passages from Homer’s “Iliad”, either in their own language or in Ancient Greek. Students from the ANU Ancient Greek classes will be reading from Book 22 of the “Iliad”, in Ancient Greek, at the Classics Museum, AD Hope Building, 5pm-7pm, Friday, March 22, all welcome, drinks and refreshments provided.