Arts / What’s on this weekend?

“THE Gospel According to Paul” is Jonathan Biggins’ one-man comic show about former Prime Minister Paul Keating. At The Playhouse, March 26-31. There’s a post-show Q&A on tonight (March 28). Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

I PROGRETTI presents “The Parting Glass”, to mark the closing of the National Portrait Gallery for six months whilst building work is undertaken. The music ranges from the Renaissance to the present day, a highlight being the new composition of the traditional ballad “O Waly Waly” by I Progetti on the bass and composer, Mark Chapman. It was written especially for this performance. At National Portrait Gallery, noon, Sunday, March 31, free event.

RECORDER exponent Robyn Mellor’s group, BlockSounds and the ensemble Walking the Dog are embarking on an aquatic excursion in “Written on Water Music for Recorders”, with music on a watery theme. At the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture Chapel, 15 Blackall Street, Barton, 4pm-5pm, Sunday, March 31. Tickets at the door.

OBLIVION Tango Duo, pianist Daniel Rojas and bandoneon player Daniel Wallace-Crabbe, will perform a selection of tangos and milongas, including works by Astor Piazzolla and Anibal Troilo, and original compositions. St Andrews Anglican Church, 47 Elrington Street, Braidwood, 2pm, Sunday, March 31. Tickets only at the door.

DIRECTED by Anne Somes is Christopher Sergel’s revised adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird”. Michael Sparks plays Atticus Finch, supported by three young stars in the making including Jade Breen as Scout, Jamie Boyd as Jem and Jake Keen as Dill. Theatre 3, Acton, March 28 (preview) to April 13. Bookings to 6257 1950 or canberrarep.org.au

MILENA Cifali on guitar and vocals and Jim Horvath on bass and percussion, have collaborated on an album of songs, “Whose Broken Is This?”, which will be launched alongside a Ginninderra Press anthology of the same name by noted Canberra poet John Passant. At Beyond Q Books, Weston Arcade, 11 Brierly Street, Weston Creek, 4.30pm-6.30pm, Saturday, March 30. Free but bookings advisable to 0421 208963 or milicifali@gmail.com

SALLY Greenaway’s next house concert will feature virtuoso pianist Stefan Cassomenos, fresh from his Bowral Autumn Music Festival appearance. Greenaway Studio, 164 Namatjira Drive, Chapman, 2pm, Sunday, March 31. Bookings essential to trybooking.com

“BIN Laden: The One Man Show” sees English actor Sam Redway show one of the world’s most notorious figures, not as a monster, but as a person. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, March 26-30. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE adults-only act “LIFE: The Show” is a combination of circus, cabaret and acrobatics with full frontal nudity and adult concepts. It will form the basis of the latest Spiegeltent season when it descends on Canberra Theatre Centre’s forecourt from March 30 to April 21. As well, featured acts will rotate, starting off with Katie Noonan and her jazz trio, Elixir, on March 31. Details and bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

POETRY at Manning Clark House has a line-up of three Canberra poets, Michael Thorley, Lesley Lebcowicz and Melinda Smith. 11 Tasmania Circuit Forrest, 7pm for 7.30pm, Thursday, March 28. Tickets at the door.

CANBERRANS are set to contend against teams from around the country and world in a family-friendly event, Finska, the Finnish throwing game obliging skill and precision, but above all a strategical mindset. FinskaFest, La Trobe Park, Deakin, 10am–4pm, Saturday, March 30, free but registrations to eventbrite.com.au

NEW Zealand soprano Rebecca Ryan and Canberra pianist Anthony Smith will appear together for Art Song Canberra in a concert of “Love and Life”, featuring the masterpiece “Vier Letzte Lieder” by Richard Strauss. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 3pm, March 31. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

KAMBRI at ANU has kicked off its jam-packed live music program at the Cultural Centre’s Manning Clark Hall. The program’s curation continues in Kambri’s spirit as a communal meeting place, inviting the Canberra community to come together and celebrate the wide array of culture on offer. This week the act will be “One Love, the Music of Bob Marley” with Nicky Bomba, a celebration of the poetry, wisdom and music of reggae, 8pm, Saturday, March 30, 18+. Tickets at the door.