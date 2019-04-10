Arts / What’s on this weekend?

THE Jane Austen Festival Australia is an annual celebration of everything Georgian, Regency and early Victorian, offering participants the opportunity to wear costumes, learn new skills, play games and sing and dance. Highlights are the festival ball and the lakeside picnic. Albert Hall, April 12-14. Details and bookings at janeaustenfestival.com.au

JANE Rayner on flute and Kylie Loveland on piano, will perform works by Mozart, Vasks, Dutilleux and Prokofiev in “Mozart and Birds”, at Wesley Uniting Church, 5pm, Sunday, April 14. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

AUSDANCE ACT presents “Escalate IV”, performances by emerging ACT-based dance artists working across dance genres, film and theatre. In it 10 young dance artists, Silas Manapsal, Favor Wallace, Natsuko Yonezawa, Tahi Kentwell, Nicholas Jachno, Courtney Mattick, Vince Sorilla Jay, Brock Kershaw, Bailey Wyatt and Alana Stenning, have worked alongside industry professionals to develop and stage their own work. At Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 6pm, April 12 and 2pm and 6pm, April 13. Bookings to escalateiv.eventbrite.com

WINE Machine is a day of wine, food and live music, travelling around Aussie vineyards, this time with The Presets, Hayden James, Hot Dub Time Machine, Confidence Man, GRAACE and others. Lake George Winery 173 the Vineyards Road, Lake George, 3pm, April 13, 18+ only. Bookings to iwannaticket.com.au

THE Choir of Man is billed as the ultimate-feel good show, as the cast of nine sings everything from pub tunes, to folk, to Broadway, to classic rock. The show includes songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry and Red Hot Chili Peppers, with tap dancers, acrobats, singers, instrumentalists and even poets. At Canberra Theatre Centre, 7.30pm, April 11-13. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE “Offbeat Dancers” from Tuggeranong and Belconnen Arts Centres will be performing dances, including “We Will Rock You”, inspired by the film “Bohemian Rhapsody” for World Parkinson’s Day at the Southern Cross Yacht Club, Yarralumla, from 11.30am this Thursday, April 11.

“THE Walls That Talk” is a theatre-based show using live sound design and highly physical movement taking place around the visitors to the National Portrait Gallery for three days only from April 12-14, at 4pm, 4.30pm and 5pm. The performances will run for 20 minutes, followed by an extended gallery viewing until 6pm. Bookings essential to portrait.gov.au

IN “Show Passion Korea”, Korean performing groups, including Dong Rak Traditional Performing Arts Group, Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Fusion MC, who represented Korea at “2019 Paris Battle Pro”, will be presenting Korean cultural performances in Kambri Cultural Centre, 6.30pm, April 11. Free, but registrations essential to eventbrite.com.au

COMPOSED in 1904, “Olivet to Calvary” is regarded as a fine example of music written by J.H Maunder for the late Victorian/early Edwardian Anglican church. A devotional service, which recalls the last few days of Christ’s life on earth will be presented by Wesley Uniting Church choir and musicians. Wesley Uniting Church, 2.30pm, Sunday, April 14, all welcome.

BELL Shakespeare’s production of Moliere’s “The Miser” in a new translation by Justin Fleming is at The Playhouse from April 11–20. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

POLIFEMY, directed by Robyn Mellor presents “Tenebrae”, woks by Palestrina and Arvo Pärt with guests Block Sounds recorders. At Wesley Uniting Church, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 13, and Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul, Goulburn, 2.30pm, Sunday, April 14. Tickets at the door.

DJUKI Mala troupe, formerly known as the Chooky Dancers, hail from Elcho Island in North East Arnhem Land and became internationally famous in 2007 when Frank Djirrimbilpilwuy uploaded a video clip of the group dancing their own interpretation of “Zorba the Greek”. They’ll be here at Spiegeltent in Civic Square on April 12 and 13. Bookings to spiegeltentcanberra.com

CANBERRA Choral Society and the National Capital Orchestra, under the baton of Leonard Weiss, will be presenting Vaughan Williams’ first symphony, with soprano Chloe Lankshear and baritone David Greco, as well as the Australian premiere of Christopher Gordon’s Suite for orchestra and choir for “On the Beach”. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, April 13. Pre-concert talk by Gordon at 6.45pm. Bookings premier.ticketek.com.au

A RARELY-heard setting of the “Stabat Mater” by J.B.Vanhal will be performed by Adhoc Baroque, who will throw in a work from 14-year-old Mozart and two quirky late Baroque works by Johann Christoph Graupner. St Paul’s Manuka at 3pm on Palm Sunday, April 14, an exit donation would be appreciated.

ERIN Helyard, director of Pinchgut Opera will give two master classes and a performance of selections from a hand-written music manuscript brought to Australia from Scotland in 1840 by the artist and diarist Georgiana McCrae on the 1840s Broadwood piano in the Lanyon drawing room. 3.30pm-4.30pm, Sunday, April 14. Bookings and all details to eventbrite.com.au

AN avowed Laurel and Hardy fan, National Film and Sound Archive Curator Emeritus Ray Edmondson will unfold the story of their composer, Leroy Shield and will compare original sound track selections with Beau Hunk’s recreations. NFSA Theatrette, Friday, April 12. Free for Friends: gold coin donation for others, registrations to nfsa.gov.au

TWO music-focused documentaries will be screened at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia this weekend: “Midnight Oil: 1984” followed by a Q&A with Jim Moginie and Ray Argall at 6pm on Friday, April 12, and then “Gurrumul” at 3pm on Saturday, April 13. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au