Arts / What’s on this weekend?

THE Great Easter Egg Trail is back at the Museum of Australian Democracy. It’s billed as an “an egg-citing adventure” that will take visitors on a journey through Old Parliament House to solve a riddle and win a chocolate prize. Families welcome. MoAD, Old Parliament House, 18 King George Terrace Parkes, 8am–1.30pm, Sunday, April 21, under 18s free but bookings essential to moadoph.gov.au/easter

THE National Folk Festival is bigger than Ben Hur, with an estimated attendance of 50,000-55,000. Among other inclusions will be 21 international performers from 14 countries, 40 from Canberra and 11 acts from WA, with 13 artists for the popular KidzFest. Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), April 18-22. Bookings and all program details to folkfestival.org.au

TO celebrate National Canadian Film Day, Canadian diplomatic missions across the globe will join to screen a Canadian film, “Indian Horse”, in which seven-year-old Saul is separated from his family and placed in a residential school, where he is denied the freedom to speak his language or embrace his culture. Palace Electric Cinemas, 6pm, Thursday, April 18, free (with free drink and popcorn) but bookings essential to eventbrite.com

SHERLOCK Holmes has to solve his most notorious case before the curse of the Baskervilles dooms another heir in “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”. It’s performed by just five actors and directed by Rob de Fries. At Gungahlin College Theatre, April 19-27, bookings to stagecenta.com

THE 2019 Moro Spanish Film Festival celebrates cinema from Spain and Latin America with the Cine Latino Film Festival, formerly a separate event in November, as a sidebar with five titles screening at Palace Electric from April 17 to May 8. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

CARL Rafferty presents “Twilight Melodies” in cocktail party format. Performers will include violinist Fumiyo Yamamoto, tenor Fraser Findlay, soprano Anna Rafferty, Czech mezzo-soprano Nicola Jelinkova and actor Geoffrey Borny in an excerpt from Dickens, and an entertaining poem to contrast with the musical program. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 5.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22. Bookings to operabycandlelight.net or 0417 429899.

THIS year the four-day Four Winds Festival is jam-packed event. On Easter Sunday, Canberrans can take a bus from the Canberra Theatre to “Beethoven meets the Bush”. Inquiries to 6493 3414. At Barragga Bay, nine kilometres, south of Bermagui, April 18-21. Bookings to fourwinds.com.au