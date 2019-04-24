Arts / what’s on this weekend?

THE National University Theatre Society (NUTS) is presenting its first show in the new Kambri Drama Centre. It’s a physical and devised theatre adaptation of “Peter Pan” by director Amy McDonald and artistic director Claire Holland, full of magic, mermaids, pirates and fairies. Kambri, ANU campus, 7.30pm April 24-27. Book at nutspresents.getqpay.com

“THE Marriage of Figaro” was presented by Budget Opera at the ANU Arts Centre Theatre in August 2000, directed by Tom Healey and conducted by Max McBride. There’ll be a screening of the recorded production in The Molony Room, ANU, EF cottage, 24 Balmain Crescent, ANU at 2pm Sunday, April 28.

DARAMALAN College theatre Joe Woodward’s coming production of Bertolt Brecht’s “Mother Courage and Her Children,” performed in Pulitzer-winning author Tony Kushner’s translation. They’re also transforming McCowage Hall into a Berlin-like underground club with bar and cafe facilities, April 27-May 4. Book at trybooking.com

A collaboration between Canberra poet John Passant and Mallacoota musician Milena Cifali, sees them coming together to present a melding of poetry and music with the duo The Awesome and other musicians. Smith’s Alternative, 4pm, Saturday, April 27. Book at smithsalternative.com

THE Austrian Choir, joined by guest artists, the Canberra Harmony Chorus, will perform an afternoon of autumnal choral music interspersed with solos and duets at the Austrian Australian Club, Heard Street, Mawson, 2pm, Sunday April 28. Book at 6288 7884 or tickets at the door.

“MELTING Pot” continues with funk, soul, jazz and blues, led by saxophonist John Mackey and band, at 8pm, Makeshift, Nishi building in NewActon 8pm for 8.30pm, on Friday, April 26. Book at makeshiftmeltingpot.eventbrite.com.au

“SHORT+SWEET” Canberra is back for its tenth anniversary festival with a mix of 10-minute works. Ten “All Stars” performances will be seen in Courtyard Studio, on April 26 and 27. All are invited to celebrate the anniversary with cake and bubbles after the April 26 show. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

CELEBRATING our love of birds in the bush capital, Helen Stephens Gallery invited local and regional artists to participate in a curated exhibition, “Birds and their habitat”. With 12 participating artists working in a variety of mediums, the exhibition opens at 39 Murray Street, Collector, 2pm on Sunday, April 28. Until June 2.

SCHOLAR Peter Londey will give a lecture on Thucydides, the first “scientific” historian, for the Humanities Research Centre series, “Books that changed humanity”. Theatrette (2.02), Sir Roland Wilson Building, ANU, 5.30 pm, Friday, April 26, free, but registrations to hrc.cass.anu.edu.au

“FOR Such a Time as This” is a two day inter-denominational conference where churches in Canberra can gather together, with the keynote address by Pastor Esther Obasi-ike. At Canberra House of Prayer & the Chapel, 28 Guilfoyle Street, Yarralumla, and the Australian Centre for Christianity & Culture, April 26-27, free but registrations to arts-ed.csu.edu.au

ON the final weekend of “Love and Desire: Pre-Raphaelite Masterpieces from the Tate,” Essential Theatre and Three Birds Theatre from Melbourne will be staging “Enter Ophelia,” a “darkly funny” reimagining of a different future for Shakespeare’s tragic damsel, and a new look at femininity, isolation and silliness. At the National Gallery, 6.30pm, Saturday, April 27. Ticket includes exhibition entry. Book at nga.gov.au