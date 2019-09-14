At the Independence of Mexico’s 209th anniversary, Yarralumla

Socials snapper LUKE FOSTER files from the Independence of Mexico’s 209th anniversary, Yarralumla.

Nir and Liraz Reubinoff
Captain Ezio Piana Arenas and Colonel Paul Foura
Kate Logan and Eduardo Peña Haller
Mohammed Ali Al-Badr and Hugo Valladares
Yuvia Rodriguez, Stephanie Arias and Blanca Sanchez
International Ladies Group
Cathy Raper and Mitchell Gonda
Band of The Royal Military College – Duntroon
Liliana Oyarzun and Claudianna Blanco
Eljan Habibzade and Turkish ambassador Korhan Karakoc
Graham Munro and Ney Arrua
Monica and Luis Mitre

