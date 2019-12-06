At the Property Council’s Christmas lunch, NGA

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Social snapper SENTHAN THANI files from the Property Council’s Christmas lunch at the National Gallery of Australia.
Andrew Parkinson and Kavin Earle
Damon Bird and Mark Blinco
Danielle Gavin, Dave Hulm and Grace Hague
David Carey, Sam Toole, Adina Cirson and Jeremy Mather
David Pace and Kirstin Ojerholm
Erinna Guarino, Fiona Chapman, Neena Pollock and Karen Heldon
Giselle Chorvat, Will Bonner and Leanne Hall
John Fergusson and ACT Property Council president Travis Doherty
Jordan Cross, Sarah Gladwish and Nathan Munro
Kate Thomas, Philippa Poole, Lucy Pittar and Daniel Masciantonio
Lachlan Fitzpatrick, Aretta Grebowski and Monica Muschialli
Leon Rebello, Liam Carroll and Bronte Carlin
Maree Harman and Mary O’Neill
Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins and ACT Property Council executive director Adina Cirson
Nathan Morrison, Georgia Antos and Adam Peppinck
Nic Purdue, John Pierce and Mark Sukroo
