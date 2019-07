Share Canberra's trusted news:

A BABY needed CPR and was taken to hospital after being choked by a man at a home in Monash in June.

Police believe the baby, an 11-month-old, was assaulted by the man, a 32-year-old from Holt.

An extensive police investigation into the incident led to the arrest of the man this morning.

He has been charged with act endangering life – choke render unconscious, and use carriage service to harass. He is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today (July 19).