PATRONS and staff of the ACT Rugby Union Club in Barton were forced to evacuate after black smoke filled the building.

ACT Fire & Rescue raced to the building on Blackall Street where they found a fault in the air conditioning system.

Firefighters say the area has now been deemed safe for people to return.

Crews have handed the building back to management and will shortly leave the scene.