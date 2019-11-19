‘Borrow a bag’ to help reduce waste

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur is calling for local supermarkets and shopping centres to start up ‘borrow a bag’ stations.

Bag stations allow customers to either leave or take reusable bags for their shopping.

“Many local shops across Canberra have already implemented this system, including at Ainslie, Cook, Hackett and Woden,” Ms Le Couteur says.

“There’s nothing more annoying than heading out for your weekly grocery shop, only to realise you’ve left your reusable bags at home.

“Schemes like this are a great way to reduce waste, and for members of the community to help each other out.”