‘Borrow a bag’ to help reduce waste

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur.

ACT Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur is calling for local supermarkets and shopping centres to start up ‘borrow a bag’ stations.

Bag stations allow customers to either leave or take reusable bags for their shopping.

“Many local shops across Canberra have already implemented this system, including at Ainslie, Cook, Hackett and Woden,” Ms Le Couteur says.

“There’s nothing more annoying than heading out for your weekly grocery shop, only to realise you’ve left your reusable bags at home.

“Schemes like this are a great way to reduce waste, and for members of the community to help each other out.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMichael composes himself to pick up the prize 
Next articleReview singles out agents for not being ‘pet friendly’
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply