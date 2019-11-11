Burst water main closes Civic streets

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE corner of University Avenue and London Circuit in Civic is closed after a burst water main damaged the road on Sunday (November 11) afternoon.

Works are still underway by Icon Water to repair road surfaces but the company says the roads will reopen this evening from 6pm and will remain open for peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning before closing again after 9am.

London Circuit between the Reserve Bank and Farrell Place, in both directions, and University Avenue between Marcus Clarke Street and London Circuit, in both directions, will then be closed to continue the remaining works, but will reopen from 4.30pm, Tuesday.

Icon Water expects restoration of the roads will be complete by Tuesday evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.