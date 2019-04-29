Canberra dances through a week of celebrations

TODAY, April 29, is International Dance Day and hoofers around the world are celebrating the terpsichorean arts.

Canberra is no exception with Ausdance ACT’s Australian Dance Week celebrations kicking off this evening with a launch from 6pm to 8.30pm in Makeshift Nishi, NewActon. It’s intended to prove that Canberra’s dance scene is abundant and thriving and to celebrate its diversity. Hosted by Ausdance and Australian Dance Party, it will include performances from GOLD, the Fabulous Fan Dancers and Divyusha Polepalli with a dance floor set hosted by DJ Mr. Michael. “Let’s Dance”, they are saying to anyone interested in the free event. But, they say registrations are essential at eventbrite.com

While the launch begins tonight, the first cab of the rank was actually a day early. It came in the form of dancers from the National Capital Ballet School appearing at the regular “South Side Dance and Live Performance” in Lyons Scout Hall to mark the birthday of French dancer and ballet master Jean-Georges Noverre (April 29, 1727), whose work was the inspiration for International Dance Day.

By happy coincidence 2019 marks a series of dance anniversaries, and as “CityNews” has already reported, Elizabeth Cameron Dalman marked the 30th anniversary of Mirramu Creative Arts Centre on Saturday.

Later in the week Sydney Dance Company’s 50th Anniversary bursts into life with a triple bill of works by Rafael Bonachela, Gabrielle Nankivell and Melanie Lane, at the Canberra Theatre.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Australian Dance Party will move into Civic with its 14 tonne ex-military cargo truck, the “Soul Defender” for an explosion of extemporaneous body moves and soulful grooves upholding the values of joy, spontaneous play and festivity. The public event will run from 12.45pm to 1.15pm on Bunda Street, outside Via Dolce.

On Friday, Ausdance ACT will hold “Connexions” workshops bringing together indigenous students with indigenous dance and music artists Shana O’Brien and Natasha Rogers.

The next day Saturday, May 4, the Canberra International Music Festival will present “Shall We Dance” with French marimba trio SR, at Fitters’ Workshop from 2.30pm. Bookings to cimf.org.au

Close to home, Belconnen Arts Centre’s “Dance on the Edge” also has an anniversary as it enters its tenth year, so it has commissioned dancers from the ACT and region to create a short season of new works by Alana Stenning, the Australian Dance Party, Eliza Sanders and Brandon Anderson, Gretel and Chloe Burgess, and Nicholas Jachno. At Belconnen Arts Centre, 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, 5pm and 8pm, May 4 then 2pm, May 5. Bookings to belconnenartscentre.com.au

All week, Project Beats Studio at 169 City Walk is holding free class for all ages and skill levels. Registrations to projectbeats.com.au/trial-week

Finally, Canberra International Folk Dancing Association is holding an afternoon tea dance in Yarralumla Uniting Church Hall, Denman Street Yarralumla from 2pm to 5pm. Free entry, all welcome, no bookings required.