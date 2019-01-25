Canberrans shine as Australia Day awards hit new high

FORMER senior Commonwealth bureaucrat Helen Williams has been appointed a Companion (AC) in the Order of Australia in this year’s Australia Day awards. She is joined in recognition by former ACT chief minister and senator Gary Humphries, who has been appointed an Officer (AO) in the General Division.

Retired ABC announcer and Canberran of the Year Alex Sloane has been appointed a Member (AM) of the Order and long-time 2CC “Gardening Guru” Paulene Cairnduff and Peter Munday, of Lennock Motors, are among the recipients of medals of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Nationally, the list is the largest in the history of the Order of Australia – recognising 1127 Australians and it comprises:

19 Companions of the Order (AC)

71 Officers of the Order (AO)

282 Members of the Order (AM)

755 Medals (OAM) awarded.

Government House says women received 422 – or 37.4 per cent – of awards, the highest number and percentage ever and that the number of nominations and awards for women are trending up.

Almost 46 per cent of awards (516 in total) were for outstanding service or achievement in the community.

More than half of all awards in the Conservation sector went to women and female recipients in the Education sector received three awards for every two to men. Female recipients in Local Government outnumber men in this list, the first time this has occurred.

Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia at gg.gov.au.

Here is the list of this year’s outstanding local recipients:

GENERAL DIVISION

COMPANION (AC)

Dr Elizabeth Salisbury DENNIS, Yarralumla. For eminent service to science as a researcher and academic in the area of genomics and plant development, and to professional organisations.

The Honourable Justice Michelle Marjorie GORDON, Parkes. For eminent service to the judiciary, and to the law, to legal education and judicial administration, as a role model, and to the community.

The Honourable Justice Geoffrey Arthur NETTLE, Kingston. For eminent service to the judiciary, and to the law, to criminal and civil appeals reform, to legal education, and to professional standards.

The late Emeritus Professor Patrick Nicol TROY AO, late of Reid. For eminent service to urban and regional planning, to environmental sustainability and social justice policy, and as a mentor and role model.

Ms Helen Rodda WILLIAMS AO, Forrest. For eminent service to public administration through senior advisory roles, and to policy reform and innovative program delivery.

OFFICER (AO)

Ms Kathryn Jane CAMPBELL CSC, Sutton NSW. For distinguished service to public administration through senior roles with government departments, and to the Australian Army Reserve.

Mr Mark Thomas FRASER CVO OAM, Griffith. For distinguished service to the Crown as official secretary to the Governor-General, and to international relations.

Mr Gary John HUMPHRIES, Kambah. For distinguished service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the Legislative Assembly of the ACT.

Emeritus Professor Brian Leslie KENNETT, Aranda. For distinguished service to the earth sciences as a leading academic and researcher, particularly in the field of seismology.

Ms Romilly Jane MADEW, NSW. For distinguished service to the construction sector as a change agent and advocate for sustainable building practices.

Mr Anthony Basil NUTT, ACT. For distinguished service to parliament and politics at the state and national level, and as federal director of the Liberal Party of Australia.

MEMBER (AM)

Dr Wilfred Louis ARMAREGO, Hughes, For significant service to biochemistry and molecular biology.

Professor Francis Robert BONGIORNO, Scullin. For significant service to tertiary education in the field of history.

Mrs Narelle HARGREAVES OAM, Latham. For significant service to children and young people in the ACT, and to education.

Dr Peter Thomas McCAWLEY, Griffith ACT 2603

For significant service to the Asia-Pacific region through economic advisory roles.

Ms Anne MARTIN, Chifley. For significant service to the indigenous community, and to higher education.

Professor Paul PAVLI, Forrest. For significant service to medicine, to patient care, and as a researcher and mentor.

Dr Kathleen Alice PRICE, Isabella Plains. For significant service to education, particularly through Indigenous teaching initiatives.

Ms Alexandra Mary SLOAN, Ainslie. For significant service to the community of Canberra, and to the broadcast media as a radio presenter.

Dr David Murray STEVENS, Karabar. For significant service to Australian naval history as a researcher and author.

Professor David Charles WIDDOWSON, Nicholls. For significant service to higher education in the field of international trade and customs.

MEDAL (OAM)

Mr Stephen Edward ANDERSON, Forrest. For service to the air-conditioning and refrigeration industry through the development of environmental policy.

Mr Eugene Andrew BAJKOWSKI, Braddon. For service to business, and to the Polish community.

Air Commodore Philip Darcy BYRNE (Retd), Googong NSW. For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mrs Paulene Mary CAIRNDUFF, Duffy. For service to horticulture.

Mr Michael John CLARKE, ACT. For service to the community through the preservation of military history.

Mrs Amanda May CURTIS, Tharwa. For service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Mr Ross DUNN, O’Connor. For service to the community through victims of crime advocacy and support.

Mr Frederick Peter FAWKE, Dunlop. For service to the community of Canberra.

Mrs Gail Olivia FORD, Kambah. For service to the community of Canberra.

Mrs Colleen Mary GRAHAM, Chapman. For service to public administration.

Mr Kevin Anthony GRAINGER, Crestwood NSW. For service to the community of Queanbeyan.

Ms Susan Adele HEALY, Hawker. For service to people with a disability.

Mr Colin Edward HOLMES, Deakin. For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr John Robert IVE, Flynn. For service to the superfine wool-growing industry.

Ms Nicole Danielle JOHNSTON, Barton. For service to nursing.

Mrs Sue Margaret KOMINEK, Gundaroo NSW. For service to education, and to the community of Gundaroo.

Mr Peter Handley LANGHORNE, ACT. For service to parliament and politics at the state and national level.

Ms Mandy Lee LARSSON, Chisholm. For service to the community through Lifeline Canberra.

Mrs Elizabeth Margaret LAW-SMITH, Mawson. For service to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Marion Ruth MEISCHKE, Gundaroo NSW. For service to education.

Mr Peter John MUNDAY, Mawson. For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Dr Holly Louise NORTHAM, Fadden. For service to medicine through a range of roles.

Ms Donna Maree O’BRIEN, Kambah. For service to football.

Ms Glenys PATULNY, Kambah. For service to the community of Tuggeranong.

Ms Vivienne PEARCE, Giralang. For service to education.

Mr David Ian RICHARDS, Forrest. For service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Dr Margaret Ellen SHORE, Melba. For service to the international community of Indonesia through education programs.

Mrs Rose Mary SHORNEY, Kambah. For service to the performing arts through musical direction.

Mrs Jane Newton SMYTH, Narrabundah. For service to the community of Canberra.

Mr Laurence Graham STROUD, Fadden. For service to the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mr Ian Raymond THOMPSON, ACT. For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Nancy TINGEY, Cook. For service to community health.

THE MILITARY DIVISION

MEMBER (AM)

Royal Australian Navy

Commodore Michael Hans MIKO RAN, ACT. For exceptional service to the Royal Australian Navy in the field of maritime logistics.

Australian Army

Col. Andrew Nicholas ABBOTT, ACT. For exceptional service as Commanding Officer School of Armour and Chief of Staff 1st Division/Deployable Joint Force Headquarters.

Col. John Arthur HARVEY (Retd), ACT. For exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in legal capability development and structural reform.

Brigadier Anthony John RAWLINS DSC, ACT. For exceptional service as the Director General Military Strategic Commitments and Commander 7th Combat Brigade.

Brigadier David John WAINWRIGHT DSC, ACT. For exceptional service in the appointments of Director General Special Operations Capability; Chief of Operations, Headquarters Resolute Support, Operation HIGHROAD; and Director General Future Land Warfare Branch, Army Headquarters.

Royal Australian Air Force

Group Captain Stuart James BELLINGHAM DSC CSC, ACT. For exceptional service in Joint air-land terminal attack systems development; support to operations; and major airborne capability sustainment for the Australian Defence Force.

Air Commodore Barbara Ann COURTNEY, ACT. For exceptional service in combat support unit operations, organisational reform, major international engagement, and strategic capability development for the Australian Defence Force.

Air Commodore Gregory Alan HOFFMANN CSC, ACT. For exceptional service in aerospace acquisition and sustainment for the Australian Defence Force.

MEDAL (OAM)

Royal Australian Navy

Capt Mark Gregory McCONNELL RANR, ACT. For meritorious service to personnel management and shaping future people capability within the RAN.

Australian Army

Warrant Officer Class One Bradley Michael DOYLE, ACT. For meritorious service as Regimental Sergeant Major of 1st/19th Battalion, the Royal New South Wales Regiment; as Regimental Sergeant Major of 3rd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment; and as Regimental Sergeant Major of Training Task Group Five on Operation OKRA.

Warrant Officer Class One Trent Rowan MORRIS, ACT. For meritorious service as Regimental Sergeant Major of the 2nd/17th Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment and the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment.

Warrant Officer Class One Stephen Norman TAYLOR, ACT. For meritorious service to the Royal Australian Corps of Military Police in regimental leadership roles and enhancing the Military Police Dog Capability.

PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL

Federal

Mr Joseph Ernest CASTELLINO, Yarralumla. For outstanding public service in leading fiscal policy analysis and advice to the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Dr Gary Stuart DOLMAN, Fadden. For outstanding public service in the leadership of research and contribution to national economic reform in the areas of infrastructure, transport and regional economics.

Dr Clinton Bruce FOSTER, Weetangera. For outstanding public service in the application of geoscientific information and data to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Mr John Peter LONSDALE, Fraser. For outstanding public service through improving the stability, efficiency and competitiveness of Australia’s financial system and increasing the robustness of Australia’s foreign investment framework.

Mr Jonathan James PALMER, Hall. For outstanding public service as the Deputy Australian Statistician, and through contributions to the international statistical community.

Mrs Lois Margaret RANSOM, ACT. For outstanding public service through the strengthening of Australia’s plant biosecurity system.

Mr Richard Geoffrey RICHARDSON, Chapman. For outstanding public service in the area of Indigenous policy and programs.

Mr Matthew Vincent YANNOPOULOS, Yarralumla. For outstanding public service through the leadership and delivery of reform to payments for Child Care.

ACT

Mrs Glynis Helen STEWARD, Ngunnawal. For outstanding public service to education in the ACT.

Ms Meredith Lily WHITTEN, Bruce. For outstanding public service to organisational integrity and capability in the disability sector in the ACT.