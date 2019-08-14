Car rolls in Isaacs causing delays

DELAYS are expected after a car rolled over on Yamba Drive, near the Long Gully turn off, Isaacs.
Paramedics treated a male patient at the scene for minor injuries.
Both northbound lanes are closed and the community is asked to avoid the area.
DELAYS are expected after a car rolled over on Yamba Drive, near the Long Gully turn off, Isaacs.
Paramedics treated a male patient at the scene for minor injuries.
Both northbound lanes are closed and the community is asked to avoid the area.
Get CityNews in your inbox. Daily. The best local news sent straight to your inbox every workday!
Get CityNews in your inbox. Daily. The best local news sent straight to your inbox every workday!