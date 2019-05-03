Celebration tour brings Human Nature to Canberra

HUMAN Nature are making a return home this year and they’ll be at the AIS Arena next week, joined by musician and vocalist Dami Im.

They’ll be celebrating 30 years of making music with their show, “Little More Love: A 30-year Celebration Tour”.

Human Nature are one of Australia’s greatest musical success stories and exports. The foursome, which features brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney together with high school friends Toby Allen and Phil Burton have sold more than 2.5 million albums, earned 27 platinum awards, 18 top 40 hits and five top 10 hits.

Their “Little More Love” tour will be the biggest live show ever produced by the group and will see the group perform hits from their 13th studio album, “Romance of the Jukebox”, including their original track “Little More Love” and other hits like “Tellin” Everybody”, “Last To Know” and “Dancing In The Street”. In residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, they recently celebrated nearly 2000 performances as resident headliners there.

“Little More Love: A 30-Year Celebration”, Human Nature at the AIS Arena, 7.30pm, Monday, May 6. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

