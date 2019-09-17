Chamber wants to fete business survivors

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Canberra Business Chamber CEO Dr Michael Schaper. Photo: Danielle Nohra

WITH the average life expectancy of a business based in Canberra at only about five years, Canberra Business Chamber chief Michael Schaper wants to fete the city’s oldest business survivors.

“This year marks more than 70 years that the chamber has been operating, and we want to celebrate those individual businesses that have also been here for the long term,” Dr Schaper said. 

“Some of our existing chamber members have particularly long life spans. These include Corkhill Brothers (established 1954), WR Engineering (1967) and Watson Blinds & Awnings (1969). 

“These survivors have made it against the odds. Most businesses only have a relatively short lifespan.“

The oldest businesses will be celebrated at the chamber’s annual gala dinner at the National Museum on November 7, with the theme “Canberra Business: Then, Now and Always”. 

“We’re hoping Canberrans will help us identify who they are. While some names are well known to us, others are not. But they’re all important, and they’re all part of the history of our town,” said Dr Schaper. 

“People can contact us at info@canberrabusiness.com or ring me at the chamber on 6247 4199. We’d be delighted to hear their stories.” 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePetrol prices: we’ll be watching you, says committee
Next articleLibs paste Health Minister as ‘ignorant’
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply