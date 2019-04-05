Child allegedly indecently assaulted in Florey

A CHILD was allegedly indecently assaulted by a man in Florey on Sunday, March 31.

At about 11.30am the man allegedly approached the nine-year-old, who was walking through the underpass of Ratcliffe Crescent at the rear of Florey shops, and committed an act of indecency.

Police are urging members of the public who may have noticed a man loitering near the shops or nearby underpasses on Sunday morning, or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area to come forward.

Police are also encouraging parents, guardians and teachers to make sure children understand how to keep themselves safe, and to teach children about stranger safety.

If you become aware of an incident, or notice anyone acting suspiciously around a child, contact police immediately on 131 444 or in the case of an emergency call 000. Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6379956.