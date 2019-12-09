Chisholm drug dealer busted with cocaine

A MAN has been arrested after more than $175,000 worth of what police believe is cocaine was found in his Chisholm home yesterday (December 9) morning. 

The amount found was about 477 grams and the man, a 27-year-old was arrested. He will face charges of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis at the ACT Magistrates Court.

Police urge anyone who may have any information about illicit drugs to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

