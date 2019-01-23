A CLERGY member, who allegedly groomed a 14-year-old girl through a mobile phone application last year, will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (Thursday, January 24). ACT police arrested the Evatt man, 41, following a referral […]
Clergy member allegedly grooms teen
A CLERGY member, who allegedly groomed a 14-year-old girl through a mobile phone application last year, will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (Thursday, January 24).
ACT police arrested the Evatt man, 41, following a referral from NSW Police.
He allegedly groomed the girl between October and November.
