Clergy member allegedly grooms teen

A CLERGY member, who allegedly groomed a 14-year-old girl through a mobile phone application last year, will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (Thursday, January 24). 

ACT police arrested the Evatt man, 41, following a referral from NSW Police.

He allegedly groomed the girl between October and November.

