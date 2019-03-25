Comedy with a colourful parade of characters

JIM Cartwright’s comedy “Two” sees Brian Meegan and Kate Raison playing a middle-aged landlord and landlady couple who met as children. Through flashbacks, they portray 14 colourful characters. Staged by artistic director of the Ensemble Theatre Mark Kilmurry, it’s coming to The Q, Queanbeyan, April 4-6. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

CANBERRA Big Band Collective will be performing swing music in “Around the World”, featuring the combined talents of local bands, In Full Swing and Spectrum. At Canberra City Band Hall, Phillip Avenue, Watson, 6pm, Saturday, April 6. Book at trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

CANBERRA director Chenoeh Miller’s production “Evangeline” won the Best Circus/Physical Theatre Award at Week Three of the Adelaide Fringe.

GRIFFIN Theatre Company has replaced star actor Kate Mulvany with Sheridan Harbridge in the role of Tessa for the June season of “Prima Facie” at the Courtyard Studio. Not even the Canberra Theatre knows why, but the director of Griffin, Lee Lewis, gives a clue when she says: “Kate’s exceptional talent has been recognised internationally and we wish her the best for this new endeavour”.

INSPIRING Canberra-raised conductor Jessica Cottis, fresh from her debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and London Symphony Orchestras, returns to Australia to conduct the 2019 Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s “Artist in Focus” concert featuring oboist Diana Doherty, in Nigel Westlake’s “Spirit of the Wild, Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra”. The concert will also feature Beethoven’s overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus” op.43, Ross Edwards’ “Ecstatic Dance” and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, op. 56. At Llewellyn Hall. 7.30pm, April 3-4. Book at cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

THE biennial festival of arts and activism, Two Fires is up and running again in Braidwood, with a free exhibition of fine artworks at the Braidwood Regional Arts Group Gallery, in Wallace Street, a new Aboriginal history exhibition at Braidwood Museum, selected words from Judith Wright, farm tours and workshops. It opens at 6pm, Friday, March 29 and runs for two weekends. Book at twofiresfestival.org.au

NZ soprano Rebecca Ryan and Canberra pianist Anthony Smith will appear together for Art Song Canberra’s “Love and Life” concert featuring the masterpiece “Vier Letzte Lieder” by Richard Strauss. At Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 3pm, March 31. Book at trybooking.com or at the door.