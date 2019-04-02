Cops want help with triple-car smash

POLICE are seeking witnesses and footage relating to a collision on Drakeford Drive near Hurtle Avenue, Bonython, on Tuesday, March 26.

At about 8.35 that morning a northbound, silver-coloured vehicle changed lanes to overtake two buses. Three vehicles were subsequently involved in a collision. The silver vehicle was not struck in the collision and continued along Drakeford Drive.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the silver vehicle and anyone else who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or the lead-up to it is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.