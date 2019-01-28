Corin Dam fire more than doubles

A FIRE burning at Square Rock, east of Corin Dam, has spread from 10 hectares on Sunday (January 27) to 24 hectares today (Tuesday, January 29).

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze but say the fire is at a bushfire alert level of “advice”.

Five crews will today work to mop up hot spots and strengthen containment lines. On ground crews will be assisted by up to four water bombing helicopters.