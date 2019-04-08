SHERLOCK Holmes tries to solve his most notorious case before the curse of the Baskervilles dooms another heir in “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”, directed by Rob De Fries for Dramatic Productions, Gungahlin College Theatre, April 19-27. Book at stagecenta.com

ERIN Helyard, director of Pinchgut Opera, will give two master classes and a performance of selections from a hand-written music manuscript brought to Australia from Scotland in 1840 by the artist and diarist Georgiana McCrae on the 1840s Broadwood piano in the Lanyon drawing room at 3.30pm on Sunday, April 14. Book at eventbrite.com.au

THE 2019 Moro Spanish Film Festival will celebrate cinema from Spain and Latin America with the Cine Latino Film Festival, formerly a separate event in November, as a sidebar with five titles screening at Palace Electric until May 8, including as opener the best film winner at the Goya Awards, “Champions”, in which an arrogant basketball coach is sentenced to community service and forced to work with a team of mentally disabled players. Book at palacecinemas.com.au

A RARELY-heard setting of the “Stabat Mater” by JB Vanhal will be performed by Adhoc Baroque at St Paul’s Manuka, 3pm, on Palm Sunday, April 14. An exit donation would be appreciated.

AS part of the Heritage Festival, Manning Clark House will hold heritage tours of the famous Robyn Boyd, 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, at 2pm on Monday, April 15, and 10am, noon, 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, April 28 and 2pm on Monday, April 29. Book at manningclarkhse@gmail.com