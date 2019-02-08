STAFF at a Lyons supermarket were threatened with a weapon and demands for cash during an aggravated robbery on Thursday (February 7) evening. Police say that at about 7.15pm, three men entered the supermarket and threatened […]
Cyclist dead on the Federal Highway
A cyclist is dead after a crash with a truck on the NSW/ACT border earlier this morning (February 9).
NSW police say emergency services were called to the Federal Highway at Sutton about 8.15am and found a male cyclist had died at the scene.
The male driver of the truck has been taken to Queanbeyan Hospital for mandatory testing.
Traffic on the Federal Highway southbound is disrupted; diversions are being put in place.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.
