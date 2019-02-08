Cyclist dead on the Federal Highway

A cyclist is dead after a crash with a truck on the NSW/ACT border earlier this morning (February 9).

NSW police say emergency services were called to the Federal Highway at Sutton about 8.15am and found a male cyclist had died at the scene.

The male driver of the truck has been taken to Queanbeyan Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic on the Federal Highway southbound is disrupted; diversions are being put in place.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au. Information is treated in strict confidence.