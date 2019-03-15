Dancers prepare for a ‘BOLD’ celebration

AFTER a lively start to Liz Lea’s second dance summit, “BOLD II”, the weekend offers more to dance lovers from the broader community.



The high level celebration of dance, which has seen creators flying into Canberra from around the country and further afield, began on Wednesday night (March 13) at Gorman Arts Centre with Vicki van Hout’s one woman show “Plenty Serious TALK TALK”. It drew catcalls and cheers for a work that confronts racial and cultural stereotypes. Van Hout was recently awarded the Australia Council Award for Dance.

Thursday and Friday saw “Bold” move into full conference mode, but now with the weekend coming up it’s time for the general public to have a look in.

Highlight of the week will be a “One Giant Step”, a commemoration of the Apollo Moon Landing at Parliament House from 2pm to 3.30pm, involving hundreds of dancers and senior artist Eileen Kramer, who will be performing with young musicians.

At 5.30pm in Gorman Arts Centre gardens, Tasmania’s “MADE” company will perform an excerpt from “Abandoned Dances” at 6pm in QL2 Theatre. Then, Didik Hadiprayitno, Ira Patkar, Suhasini Sumithra and Divyusha Polepalli will perform “Asia Awaits”, followed by a mixed bill featuring Mary Fitzgerald and Eileen Standley who perform the Australian premiere of their “Enmei”, joined by Tara Coughlan, Katie Senior, Nicholas Jachno, Kailin Yong, Ren Yi and the world premiere of “Common Colours” by Chris Dyke. Later, Paige Gordon and guests will be presenting “Party!Party!Party!”

On the concluding day, Sunday, Somebody’s Aunt will perform “JUICE” among the vineyards at at McKellar Ridge Winery.

BOLD II dance festival, until Sunday, March 17, program and bookings to theboldfestival.com