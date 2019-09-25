Doma heads the brickworks development

An artist’s impression of Doma’s plan for the brickworks.

AFTER a long wait, the ACT government has today (September 25) confirmed that the Doma Group will head the restoration and redevelopment of the old Yarralumla brickworks, its quarry and railway remnants.

The Canberra developers also won the rights to rights to build 380 homes as part of the surrounding residential development, according to Urban Renewal Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

“The proposal for an onsite museum, new recreational uses and a mix of stand-alone houses, terraces and apartments will be sympathetic to the historic landscape and continue to tell the story of the brickworks,” Ms Stephen-Smith says. 

The brickworks played an important role in the development of early Canberra and the new development preserves its heritage for future generations, which is why a community panel was formed in late 2015 to help create precinct objectives in the tender process.

The ACT government has agreed that Doma will deliver the project and are responsible for delivering the desired and approved heritage outcome within the next five years. 

Doma’s priority now is to prepare a new Conservation Management Plan and present its tender concepts to community and regulatory agencies including ACT Heritage.

