Dr Coleman secures position as health chief

DR Kerryn Coleman, who has been acting in the role of ACT chief health officer since March, has formally secured the role. 

Dr Coleman, a former public health physician at the Health Protection Service in Canberra, says it’s a privilege to be appointed the position.

“I have very much enjoyed acting as chief health officer this year and I am very happy to be continuing in the role and working with a great team of people at the Health Protection Service and across the ACT Health Directorate,” says Dr Coleman, who has also led a regional public health unit, with responsibilities covering a large area in Central Queensland.

She contributed at a national level, too, for almost six years in a variety of public health roles with the Commonwealth Department of Health.

“Canberra is such a great place to live, and as the community grows, I am looking forward to continuing to work across the health sector to help keep Canberrans healthy,” Dr Coleman says.

“My focus in the role is on strengthening our preparedness for, and response to, health emergencies and incidences and the work we do with our partners to ensure the health of the community is protected.

“I’m also focussed on promoting the importance of issues like sexual health in our community, in particular amongst young people and at-risk population groups where we are seeing rates of particular STI’s rising.”

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith made the announcement, saying: “Dr Coleman is highly respected and has extensive experience working in public health, here in the ACT and across the country.”

