Drones in surprise theatrical debut

DARAMALAN technology and design students are programming drones for a surprise scene in Joe Woodward’s coming production of Bertolt Brecht’s “Mother Courage and Her Children”, performed in Pulitzer-winning author Tony Kushner’s translation. They’re also transforming McCowage Hall into a Berlin-like underground club with bar and cafe facilities. April 27-May 4. Book at trybooking.com

FOLLOWING recent changes to state government festival regulations, a very relieved Illawarra Folk Festival director David De Santi has received assurances that the event can go ahead at Bulli Showground on January 16-20, when it celebrates 35 years. Artist applications to illawarrafolkfestival.com.au are now open until May 30.

“BRIGHT Sparks in Canberra” will be a family-friendly concert by talented young musicians, staged by Friends of the Albert Hall, 6.30pm, on Tuesday, April 30. As a bonus, the Theatre Organ Society of Australia ACT will perform on the Compton theatre organ. The event’s free but register at eventbrite.com

NATIONAL Portrait Gallery director Karen Quinlan has announced an extended entry period for the inaugural $75,000 Darling Portrait Prize. The prize will be presented in March at the refurbished gallery. Entries to portrait.gov.au will be open from May 1 to October 1.

FORM Gallery in Queanbeyan will host a champagne breakfast at the gallery, coinciding with the group exhibition, “Interpretations of Place”. Ticket sales and 10 per cent of any art purchased on the day will be donated to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation. At 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan, 11am, on Friday, May 3. Tickets $20, at the door.

“DANCE on the Edge” will be the centrepiece in Belconnen Arts Centre’s contribution to Ausdance ACT Dance Week, a showcase of commissioned dance works from dance artists including Alana Stenning, Australian Dance Party, Eliza Sanders, Gretel and Chloe Burgess and Nicholas Jachno. At 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, 5pm and 8pm, Saturday, May 4 and 2pm, Sunday, May 5. Book at eventbrite.com.au

SYDNEY Writers Festival’s “Live and Local” program returns to Canberra streaming headline events to the National Library throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5. Audience members can actively engage by submitting questions via Twitter and SMS to the writers on stage, who will include Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Rachel Kushner, David Marr, Jenny Erpenbeck and Andrew Sean Greer. Free but registrations to stickytickets.com.au

THE Austrian Choir, joined by guest artists the Canberra Harmony Chorus, will perform an afternoon of autumnal choral music interspersed with solos and duets at the Austrian Australian Club, Heard Street, Mawson, 2pm, Sunday, April 28. Book at 6288 7884 or tickets at the door.