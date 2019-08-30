Drug drivers caught in one-day police blitz

Share Canberra's trusted news:
IN a one-day police blitz on rural roads around Canberra on Tuesday (August 27) police caught two drivers under the influence of drugs and 33 motorists speeding.
Another driver failed a roadside breath test, which was conducted after he’d been pulled over for speeding at 126km/h in an 80km/h zone.
In total, 46 motorists were issued with infringements on rural ACT roads, which included the 33 speeding motorists and the two of nine drivers, who returned positive results from drug tests.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor