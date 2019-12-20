Drunk, drugged and booked, now come double demerits

TWENTY drunk drivers and 23 drugged drivers have been detected police since the launch of its Operation Safe Christmas and New Year December 8.

From midnight this morning until midnight on the evening of January 1 double demerits will apply to speeding, seatbelt and mobile phone offences.

Police also report that they have also issued more than 200 infringements for a variety of offences including no seatbelt, speeding, mobile phone use and running red lights since December 8, plus another 61 cautions.

Traffic Operations superintendent Marcus Boorman said the unit won’t be taking a break over the Christmas New Year period.

Until the end of January, police officers would conduct random breath and drug tests, and other enforcement activities with a focus on Canberra’s entertainment and restaurant precincts.

 

