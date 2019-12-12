Early morning mob mugging in Narrabundah

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A 27-year-old man was assaulted by several people in Narrabundah, early this morning (December 12).
Police say the attack occurred at around 4am in the vicinity of Kyeema Street and the man’s car, a grey 2003 Mercedes E240 (YJG12Q0 and wallet were stolen.
Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to report it immediately but not to approach the occupants.
Anyone with any other information or dash-cam footage from the Kyeema Street area that could assist police should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Information can be provided anonymously.