Education Minister says it’s okay for kids to strike again

THE ACT Education Minister has endorsed the action of school students to strike again for climate change.

Yvette Berry has been joined by Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury in endorsing the Strikers for Climate Action and reaffirmed the government’s declaration that the ACT is in a state of climate emergency.

It follows the School Kids 4 Climate Action rally in Civic in March by thousands of students during school time.

“It is inspiring that ACT students are mobilising to demand climate action, and this government supports them,” Minister Berry said.

“This government believes in student voice and agency, as demonstrated through the Future of Education strategy, and I support the right of students to take student action.

“Participation in activism such as the climate strike is a learning experience in itself. School and education doesn’t just happen in class. In fact the issue of sustainability and action on climate change is part of the Australian curriculum.”

Greens minister Rattenbury said: “The students are the future. And thanks to inaction on the part of the Federal Government over many decades, they are the ones that will have to deal with the consequences of a warming planet.

“The message from these students to politicians and decision-makers across the country is clear: they want to see action, and they want to see it now. In this, they have our full support.”

There will be a “Global Climate Strike” held during school hours, at Glebe Park, Civic, from 12pm-2pm, Friday, September 20.

