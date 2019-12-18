Family concerned for missing teenager

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE family of 15-year-old Chloe Browne are concerned for her welfare after she went missing last night (December 18).

Chloe’s been missing since last night.

Chloe was last sighted wearing a black t-shirt and a cap at the Tuggeranong Bus Interchange at about 10pm.

She is described as Caucasian, about 165cm (5’5”) tall, with a fair complexion, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police and Chloe’s family are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or who has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444  using reference number 6474824.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExtreme heat poses a risk for workers
Next articlePolice call for information on dangerous driver
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply