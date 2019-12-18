Family concerned for missing teenager

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE family of 15-year-old Chloe Browne are concerned for her welfare after she went missing last night (December 18).

Chloe was last sighted wearing a black t-shirt and a cap at the Tuggeranong Bus Interchange at about 10pm.

She is described as Caucasian, about 165cm (5’5”) tall, with a fair complexion, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police and Chloe’s family are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or who has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6474824.