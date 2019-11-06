Family worried for missing young Lynda

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE family of 18-year-old Lynda Costello are concerned for her welfare after she went missing on Sunday (November 3).

Lynda, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) tall, with blonde hair, and of medium build, was last seen in Downer at about 7.30am and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

At the time she was wearing an ankle length, two-tone brown horizontal striped dress, and it is likely she was heading to Dickson on Sunday.

Police, like Lynda’s family, hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Lynda is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6457936.