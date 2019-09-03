Fatal crash closes Monaro Highway

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BOTH directions of the Monaro Highway, near Royalla, have been closed for hours following a fatal two-vehicle crash earlier today (September 3).

One of the drivers died at the scene, five kilometres south of the Johnson Drive intersection, at about 9.30am, in what was believed to be a head on accident.

The Monaro Highway remains closed in both directions between the Johnson Drive and Old Cooma Road intersections.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

This is the fourth death on ACT roads this year.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.