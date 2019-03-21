Fellowship offers Antarctic experience

AUSTRALIAN Antarctic Arts Fellowship application are now open to artists looking for the ultimate inspiration.

The fellowship enables those from the creative community to experience Antarctica first-hand, and share this with the broader community through their chosen art form.

The 2019/20 Arts Fellow will travel south on Australia’s icebreaker, Aurora Australis, on its final resupply voyage and the successful applicant will receive financial support up to $5000, provided by the Australian Network for Art & Technology.

Previous arts fellows include sound artist Philip Samartzis, children’s author Alison Lester, visual artist Stephen Eastaugh, writer Jesse Blackadder and screenwriter Jane Allen.

Director of the Australian Antarctic Division, Mr Kim Ellis said the fellowship provided a rare opportunity for artists to be part of the Australian Antarctic Program.

“This is a window into another world, where artists are able to travel south with us, be immersed in the Antarctic environment and live as an expeditioner,” Mr Ellis said.

“Over the years we’ve taken painters, sound artists, dancers, musicians, composers and authors who have all developed their own response to the icy continent.”

Applications that pay tribute to the ship’s 30 years of service as the backbone of the Australian Antarctic Program are encouraged.

Expressions of interest to antarctica.gov.au by April 3, after which shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit a more detailed proposal.