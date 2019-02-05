A ROOM in a data centre in Civic has been quarantined following reports of an unknown substance. Firefighters closed off the centre at 51 Allara Street and isolated its occupants at about 4.15pm today (Tuesday, February 5). […]
Firefighters quarantine Civic data centre
A ROOM in a data centre in Civic has been quarantined following reports of an unknown substance.
Firefighters closed off the centre at 51 Allara Street and isolated its occupants at about 4.15pm today (Tuesday, February 5).
The community is advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services are on scene.
No road closures are in place at this time.
No comments yet.