Flowers blossom into Wiradjuri shield

Floriade garden bed

A WIRADJURI shield from the National Museum of Australia’s collection was the inspiration for a unique Australian flowerbed design at this year’s Floriade.

This year’s theme for Floriade is “World in Bloom” and showcases flowerbed designs that represent cultural patterns from across the world.

Margo Neale, the head of the NMA’s Centre of Indigenous Knowledges, says: “This intricately incised and ochred 19th-century shield has been attributed to the Wiradjuri people of the Riverine cultural area along the Murrumbidgee River in NSW.

“It is truly gratifying to see how an indigenous object from 200 years ago can be brought to life, in a city that is so young, with flowers from another continent.”

National Museum staff members installing the Wiradjuri shield. Photo: George Serras, NMA

Designed by the National Arboretum Canberra, in consultation with Indigenous community members, the flowerbed, made up of more than 6000 bulbs, features ochre-coloured tulips and daffodils planted in the chevron pattern of the shield. The actual shield’s carved chevron design is coloured with red, brown and pale yellow ochre pigments.

A blue “river” of Tulipa Blue Parrot and mixed blue pansies wind across the flowerbed highlighting Canberra as an important meeting place along the Murrumbidgee. Indigenous staff from the ACT Public Service were invited to help plant the flowerbed inspired by the Wiradjuri shield.

Located at the front of the event near the main gate, the flowerbed will be the first of 21 that visitors will see when they enter this year’s Floriade.

Aboriginal staff involved in the Floriade project have created some new shields and a “coolamon” vessel from local trees to demonstrate the presence of a living and dynamic culture in the community.

The Wiradjuri shield will be on display in the Gandel Atrium, at the National Museum, for the duration of Floriade – until October 13.

 

 

