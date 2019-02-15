Former public service leader dies

DISTINGUISHED Canberra former public servant John Turner, of Isaacs, has died after a long period of illness. He was 80.

Mr Turner was chief executive of the ACT Department of Urban Services (1989-1997) through the early days of self-government and before then served as city manager and general manager of ACTION buses service.

In 2015 he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday honours for “significant service to the community through policy direction and reform in public administration, and the social welfare sector, and to cricket”.

He was chairman of Communities@Work Inc, 2003-2010 and awarded life membership in 2010.

He served as a director of the ACT Electricity and Water Authority (ACTEW) from 1984 to 2000 and chaired Ecowise Environment (an ACTEW subsidiary).

He was chairman of the Interim Gungahlin Development Authority; deputy chair the of ACT Tourism Commission and a director of Totalcare Industries Ltd.

His big passion was cricket and he served as a board member of ACT Cricket from 1997, becoming chairman in 2000 until 2010. He was awarded life membership in 2009.

He is survived by wife Kath, a daughter, two sons and grandchildren.